x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Money

Gray man wins $1 million in Maine Lottery

Peter Seavor of Gray won $710,000 after taxes in the Jan. 20 drawing.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Gray man claimed the $1 million Powerball prize in the Maine Lottery after buying his winning ticket at the Hannaford Supermarket last month.

Peter Seavor won $710,000 after taxes in the Jan. 20 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at the Hannaford on Shaker Road in Gray. For selling the winning ticket, the store earned a $20,000 bonus.

Seavor picked the five white balls correctly, winning him the $1 million prize.

Two other Mainers split a prize in the Maine Lottery’s $50,000,000 Cash Blast game. Glenn Glenn Theriault and Stephanie Lemieux, both from Turner, split the $1 million. Their ticket was bought at Food City in Turner.

In January, total winnings in the Maine Lottery was $24,088,362; 37 Mainers won $10,000 or more, for a total of $3,620,000.

$1,000,000 Powerball Winner

  • Pete Seavor, Gray

$500,000 Winners

  • Glenn Theriault, Turner
  • Stephanie Lemieux, Turner

$250,000 Winners

  • Scott Drown, Saco
  • Roland Hamann, Auburn

$100,000 to $249,999 Winners

  • Michael Wilkins of Lisbon
  • Joanne Jones of Vassalboro
  • Daniel Reed, Rumford
  • William McQuilkin, Albion
  • Eric Bowman, Georgetown

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

  • Christopher Harmon, Parsonsfield
  • Charles Jones, Buckfield
  • Timothy Eastman, Limington
  • Linda Pyrtle, Sanford
  • Jack Fitch, Portland
  • Christopher Forest, Brunswick
  • Cathy Reynolds, Buxton

$10,000 to $49,999 Winners

  • Whitney Mower, Garland
  • Cynthia Whisler, South Portland
  • Joseph Marciano, Wells
  • William Neumann, Buxton
  • James Roberts, Ogunquit
  • Thomas Hayes, Benton
  • Danny Sickler, Brownville Jct.
  • Patrick Palermo, Gorham
  • Linda Crawford, Acton
  • Carrie Smith-Gagne, Ashland
  • William Broomhall, Jr., Gilead
  • Dianne Cook, Winslow
  • Dana Osborne, Augusta
  • Adam Rodrigue, Turner
  • Thomas Ohlund, Augusta
  • Amy Howes, Rumford
  • Wendell Braley, Bradford
  • Barry Flannery, Lincoln
  • Nancy Neu, Cherryfield
  • Ernest Mason, Wells

Related Articles