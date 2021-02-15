Gray man wins $1 million in Maine Lottery

Peter Seavor of Gray won $710,000 after taxes in the Jan. 20 drawing.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Gray man claimed the $1 million Powerball prize in the Maine Lottery after buying his winning ticket at the Hannaford Supermarket last month.

Peter Seavor won $710,000 after taxes in the Jan. 20 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at the Hannaford on Shaker Road in Gray. For selling the winning ticket, the store earned a $20,000 bonus.

Seavor picked the five white balls correctly, winning him the $1 million prize.

Two other Mainers split a prize in the Maine Lottery’s $50,000,000 Cash Blast game. Glenn Glenn Theriault and Stephanie Lemieux, both from Turner, split the $1 million. Their ticket was bought at Food City in Turner.

In January, total winnings in the Maine Lottery was $24,088,362; 37 Mainers won $10,000 or more, for a total of $3,620,000.

$1,000,000 Powerball Winner

Pete Seavor, Gray

$500,000 Winners

Glenn Theriault, Turner

Stephanie Lemieux, Turner

$250,000 Winners

Scott Drown, Saco

Roland Hamann, Auburn

$100,000 to $249,999 Winners

Michael Wilkins of Lisbon

Joanne Jones of Vassalboro

Daniel Reed, Rumford

William McQuilkin, Albion

Eric Bowman, Georgetown

$50,000 to $99,999 Winners

Christopher Harmon, Parsonsfield

Charles Jones, Buckfield

Timothy Eastman, Limington

Linda Pyrtle, Sanford

Jack Fitch, Portland

Christopher Forest, Brunswick

Cathy Reynolds, Buxton

$10,000 to $49,999 Winners