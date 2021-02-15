Gray man wins $1 million in Maine Lottery

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Gray man claimed the $1 million Powerball prize in the Maine Lottery after buying his winning ticket at the Hannaford Supermarket last month.
Peter Seavor won $710,000 after taxes in the Jan. 20 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at the Hannaford on Shaker Road in Gray. For selling the winning ticket, the store earned a $20,000 bonus.
Seavor picked the five white balls correctly, winning him the $1 million prize.
Two other Mainers split a prize in the Maine Lottery’s $50,000,000 Cash Blast game. Glenn Glenn Theriault and Stephanie Lemieux, both from Turner, split the $1 million. Their ticket was bought at Food City in Turner.
In January, total winnings in the Maine Lottery was $24,088,362; 37 Mainers won $10,000 or more, for a total of $3,620,000.
$1,000,000 Powerball Winner
- Pete Seavor, Gray
$500,000 Winners
- Glenn Theriault, Turner
- Stephanie Lemieux, Turner
$250,000 Winners
- Scott Drown, Saco
- Roland Hamann, Auburn
$100,000 to $249,999 Winners
- Michael Wilkins of Lisbon
- Joanne Jones of Vassalboro
- Daniel Reed, Rumford
- William McQuilkin, Albion
- Eric Bowman, Georgetown
$50,000 to $99,999 Winners
- Christopher Harmon, Parsonsfield
- Charles Jones, Buckfield
- Timothy Eastman, Limington
- Linda Pyrtle, Sanford
- Jack Fitch, Portland
- Christopher Forest, Brunswick
- Cathy Reynolds, Buxton
$10,000 to $49,999 Winners
- Whitney Mower, Garland
- Cynthia Whisler, South Portland
- Joseph Marciano, Wells
- William Neumann, Buxton
- James Roberts, Ogunquit
- Thomas Hayes, Benton
- Danny Sickler, Brownville Jct.
- Patrick Palermo, Gorham
- Linda Crawford, Acton
- Carrie Smith-Gagne, Ashland
- William Broomhall, Jr., Gilead
- Dianne Cook, Winslow
- Dana Osborne, Augusta
- Adam Rodrigue, Turner
- Thomas Ohlund, Augusta
- Amy Howes, Rumford
- Wendell Braley, Bradford
- Barry Flannery, Lincoln
- Nancy Neu, Cherryfield
- Ernest Mason, Wells