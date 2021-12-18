Grants will help prop up theater productions around Maine

The Maine Community Foundation said it has awarded $93K to 30 groups around the state.

NORTH HAVEN, Maine —



A series of grants to support theater organizations will help grow performance arts in rural parts of the state.

The Maine Community Foundation said it has awarded $93,000 to 30 groups around the state.

One of the grants will go to Waterman’s Community Center to help with an anniversary production of “Islands,” a musical portrayal of North Haven.