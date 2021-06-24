Grant awarded to southern Maine transit system for on-route chargers

The Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit will get $1,224,531 to buy two on-route chargers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — U.S. Senator Susan Collins announce the Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit will receive a grant for $1,224,531 to purchase two on-route chargers for their two electric buses.

The grant was awarded the grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low and No Emission (Low-No) Vehicle Grant Program.

Collins said, “As the Ranking Member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, I strongly advocated for this funding that will allow BSOOB to take two more diesel buses off the road and replace them with battery-powered, carbon-neutral, and 100% sustainable buses.”

“All of us at BSOOB Transit are very excited at the announcement that we are receiving this generous grant,” said Rod Carpenter, interim executive director of Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit. “This award along with Maine DOT funding will complete the necessary infrastructure enhancement by adding two fast-charging stations at the Saco Transportation Center and will be the final piece of our initial start-up of the transition to electric buses.”

In 2019, BSOOB was awarded a grant to replace two diesel buses with two electric buses as well as purchase depot charging infrastructure and on-route charging infrastructure. Due to increased project costs, Collins' office says BSOOB did not have sufficient funding to purchase the on-route charging equipment, which would have prevented their new electric buses from remaining on the road for a full 16-hour service day.