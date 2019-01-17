ELLSWORTH, Maine — Grant applications for 2019 are available for the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Foundation.

Last year, more than one million dollars were awarded as part of the program.

“The community building program is really a program really to invest in project and organizations that work to strengthen the communities,” said President and CEO of the Maine Community Foundation Steven Rowe.

Grants are available for Maine based nonprofits, schools, and even public libraries among other organizations. The main goal for organizations seeking grants is that they will work to building stronger communities in their towns and counties.

“We're focused on the communities in Maine and communities in each county. So, it's very important to us,” said Rowe.

The Grand Theater in Ellsworth was one of 176 organizations that received funding through the community building grant program last year.

“We applied for a project called the bully book. And that was our recent grant to develop this really cool anti-bullying program for the schools,” said Nick Turner, the executive director of the Grand. “

Grants are reviewed by local residents in each county to help determine the needs of different towns. Grants are awarded in all Maine counties.

The Maine Community Foundation provides grants outside of the community building grant program. Last year they awarded a total of roughly $4 million to Maine based groups. One recipient of a grant was the Buck Memorial Library in Bucksport.

“It's really a big help to receive grants from the Maine community foundation. If this work wasn't done, this building wouldn't be here,” said Larry Wahl, the chairman of the board at the Buck Memorial Library.



The Maine Community Foundation will be accepting applications for the community building grant program through February 15. You can find if your organization or nonprofit quality by visiting their website.