NORFOLK, Va. — As we enter the third week of the government shutdown, the 25 percent of federal employees who are not receiving a paycheck are starting to feel that pinch.

Garrett Manion said he works for the Department of Land Management as a land law examiner, and he’s worried about how long he can go without a paycheck.

"We don't get paid as much as people think and missing two paychecks would be rough. Any bills, as far as rent, or any other required bills or required payment, my utilities, they're all just out of pocket for me and out of my savings instead of out of my income,” said Manion.

Manion said he’s been through a furlough before, so he reached out to his bank USAA for a loan. In the past, Manion was able to receive a zero-interest loan.

"That's what USAA was built on, is members of the military, and they support the members. The length of the shutdown, they would essentially pay what your salary is. Then you would pay it back with no penalty,” said Manion. But this time around, that’s not the answer Manion says he got.

"I did contact them, and they said they would only do just the regular loan... it's a low-interest, but it's still interest-bearing," he said. "They're still making money off it. It's giving me pause to second-guess my continuing relationship with them as far as banking's concerned. If they can't provide me what I need, I might look elsewhere.”

Manion said he's worried for thousands of other government employees across the country.

A spokesman for USAA said the change was because the company had redesigned its services in order to plan for longer and recurring government shutdowns.

