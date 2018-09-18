GREENE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The apple harvest has started, but for some of Maine’s largest growers the current trade war with China and other countries has soured their income.

Large apple producers, such as Ricker Hill Orchards, depend on wholesale contracts with supermarkets and other large retailers. But those sales have become complicated by the U.S. trade war.

China, Mexico and India have imposed large tariffs on U.S. apples. China is now at a 50 percent tariff, while India has instituted a 75 percent tariff — all in retaliation to new U.S. tariffs on other products.

Harry Ricker said Monday that export sales have dropped, causing prices in the U.S to drop, which is hurting businesses like his.

“Because the growers that did a lot of exporting, now they have to find a lot of [new] markets in the U.S. to sell those apples in because their regular markets are already selling as many as they want," Ricker said. "So it has created more competition for apples that have been leaving the country for many years."

Ricker said his family-owned business has lost two long-time contracts this year because of the loss of exports driving new, low price competition into their traditional markets.

"All that hits our bottom line very seriously," he said.

Ricker said the Trump administration has promised help for some industries hit by the trade and tariff battle, including apple growers, but said nothing had appeared so far.

According to the Maine congressional delegation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to buy about $93 million worth of apples, which should help some growers around the country.

