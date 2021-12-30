x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

For states with cold winters: More aid but also rising costs

The average cost of heating a home this winter is expected to be $972, which is up from $888 last year.
Credit: AP
Daniel DiDonato, a deliveryman for Heatable, brings heating oil to a home in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The amount of aid available to residents of cold weather states for heating costs has increased, but it's unlikely to plug the gap caused by higher energy costs. President Joe Biden's push for more could fall prey to partisan politics. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MAINE, USA — The news is a mixed bag for people in need of heating assistance who see a cold winter bearing down.

The average cost of heating a home this winter is expected to be $972, which is up from $888 last year.

The Biden Administration has more than doubled funds to help heat homes available through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

But questions remain about whether that will be enough as some parts of the country are expected to have colder winters than normal and many people don't know they qualify for the aid. 

Homeowners and renters are also facing increases in other expenses like food and electricity.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Big Al's Super Values to close in two weeks