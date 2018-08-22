PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Flowers, flour, and wood fired bagels, the second store for Forage, now open in Portland. After six years in Lewiston, owner Allen Smith expanded the brand to Munjoy Hill.

Smith fires-up a custom rotating bread oven around 4:00 a.m. The Spanish oven comes from a family-owned company that flew-in two masons for the build. He was hesitant about forking over the dough for the hearth, at first. Smith took his flour and went to the closest wood fired bread oven he was contemplating ordering.

"We went to France and did a test bake in a similar oven and we felt it worked well enough to take a chance, but it was a big investments so it was a little frightening," said Smith. "It makes exceptional bagels and the process has been really sped up. We've sold out of bagels every day that we've opened so far.

Stacy Brenner co-owns Broadturn Farm in Scarborough. She imagined bringing fresh flowers and produce to a brick-and-mortar at some point, and the timing for a space in Portland worked out.

"We are used to walking across the dooryard to our flower studio at the farm or out into the field to pick stuff," said Brenner. "It's a little bit weird to get in the car and go to work."

Brenner opened Broadturn Flower Shop inside of Forage on Washington Avenue. It was the same space formerly occupied by Creighton and Sons Florist Shop in Munjoy Hill.

Smith tells NEWS CENTER Maine that having a presence with local farms fits into the Forage Market mission.

"It was a partnership that just sort of happened a little bit organically, forgive the pun," said Brenner.

Get there early before the bagels and flowers are all picked up. Forage stays open until they run out of bagels. Smith said a future lunch menu is coming to the café.

