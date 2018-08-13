ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine's wild blueberry production is ripening this month with the start of the harvest season.

It comes just in time for some of the country's, and the world's, most knowledgeable blueberry researchers and growers to meet for the North American Blueberry Research and Extension Workers Conference this week at the University of Maine in Orono. A meeting of the minds, four years in the making, all with the same common goal.

"Eat more blueberries," exclaimed University of Maine Cooperative Extension's blueberry specialist, David Yarborough.

He conducts research on blueberry production in the state, bringing that knowledge directly to Maine's blueberry growers.

"Essentially, we're trying to improve the production of wild blueberries to allow us to remain competitive with cultivated blueberries which are grown throughout the world," said Yarborough. "We have a unique wild crop in Maine."

Thirty-five to forty other states produce blueberries, like the ones you purchase at the grocery store, but only Maine has wild blueberries.

"Blueberries have spread throughout the country, and that's the cultivated type," said Yarborough. "However, the wild blueberry is very unique. It's only grown in Maine, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces of Canada."

The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine's Nancy McBrady works on behalf of Maine's blueberry growers and processors.

"The grower prices have drastically dropped over the last six years or so due to oversupply, not just of Maine wild blueberries," said McBrady.

"Back in 1966 in Maine, there were only about less than a hundred-million pounds of blueberries produced the last conference," said Yarborough of blueberries grown nationally. "[Now,] there are over a billion pounds, so its really increased where it's grown, and how much it's grown."

The year 1966 is also the last time this national conference was held in Maine.

Now, there are a hundred-million pounds of blueberries produced every year in this state alone.

"Its led to an oversupply situation that has resulted in low grower prices," said McBrady.

"There are some challenges with the increase in production, trying to remain competitive," added Yarborough. "There have been some low prices the last few years and what we're trying to do is give our growers the tools to hang on. Our job is to grow blueberries, you job is to eat them!"

Wild, huh?

"If we look at the per capita consumption of blueberries, it's maybe 3 pounds per person versus strawberries is 9 pounds," said Yarborough. "We've got a much better fruit. We just need to sell more of it."

There are more than 75 participants from 13 states and 3 countries taking part in this 4-day conference at the University of Maine.

