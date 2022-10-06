Efficiency Maine offers rebates for home weatherization products

"The promotion covers eligible purchases made from Oc.t 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022," a news release from Efficiency Maine said.

MAINE, USA — Efficiency Maine launched its new program Wednesday to raise awareness about resources that can help Mainers get through the cold winter season by managing their heating bills.

The company's "DIY Winter Prep Rebate" offers a limited-time $100 reimbursement to homeowners and tenants in Maine for purchasing home winterization items such as caulk, weather stripping, spray foam sealant, duct sealing, tank wrap, window insulation shrink kits, pipe and duct insulation, and foam board insulation, a news release from Efficiency Maine said.

According to the release, "The promotion covers eligible purchases made from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022," the release states.

“Small investments to tighten up your home for the winter months can make a big difference,” Gov. Janet Mills said in the release. “This new program from Efficiency Maine will help even more Maine people weatherize their homes this winter to save money and stay warm. I encourage homeowners and renters to take advantage of this incentive over the coming weeks and months.”

“With winter just around the corner, we want to remind Mainers that by weatherizing your house or apartment you can reduce your energy use, increase your comfort, and lower your bills,” Michael Stoddard, executive director of the Efficiency Maine Trust, said in the release. “While it is typical to employ a professional contractor to perform major weatherization projects, this promotion recognizes that there are plenty of smaller, low-cost steps that we can install ourselves with the right materials from the local hardware store.”

For more information about the rebate program, and to file a claim to receive the home winterization rebate, click here.