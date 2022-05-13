Scammers claiming to be Maine IRS targeting Mainers

State officials say callers claim to be from the Maine IRS and request Social Security numbers and other information in order to process $850 relief checks.

State officials on Thursday warned Mainers of scammers claiming to be from the "Maine IRS" and requesting Social Security numbers, maiden names, and other information in order to process $850 relief checks.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Maine Revenue Service said in a statement that the calls are fraudulent and reminded people to never share any identifying information with anyone requesting it over the phone without independently confirming their identity.

"Maine Revenue Services already has all the information it needs to issue these relief checks, so no one needs to share any information to collect this check," Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said in the release.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Legislature last month authorized $850 COVID-19 relief checks to most Mainers as part of a $1.2 billion supplemental budget.

Mainers who filed 2021 Maine individual income tax returns are eligible for the checks. They will be mailed by U.S. mail to the address on the tax return.

Frey said the first round of checks will be mailed in June and the remainder will be issued as returns are received.