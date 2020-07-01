PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) announced Tuesday that has scheduled a Rapid Response session for about 75 workers affected by the closing of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que in Scarborough.

Maine's only Famous Dave's location closed its doors on Sunday, Jan. 5.

General manager Lynn Marquif told NEWS CENTER Maine that the franchise owner decided to close the branch, but were not given more information.

The MDOL said Rapid Response offers information about health insurance options and re-employment assistance, in addition to answering questions about unemployment benefits.

The MDOL said the session is also open to anyone that is interested in hearing about MDOL's services.

"Losing a job is a difficult experience. We are here to help and encourage those affected to attend our Rapid Response session," Commissioner Laura Fortman said. "We will have staff there that can provide a wide range of support and services, help workers identify future career options, as well as answer any questions."

The Rapid Response session is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Greater Portland CareerCenter.