Portland city officials want people and businesses to prep to reopen impending a checklist that will offer a badge system allowing businesses to open if they are able to complete the checklist.

The Governor’s official order and its language are not yet available. The state expects to have the full language ready on Thursday, April 30.

The State Department of Economic Development (DECD) will be working with businesses to work through a COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to determine eligibility on when they can open/operate.

An example of the checklist can be found HERE.

According to the state, in order to reopen, various sectors of Maine’s economy will be required to work with the State Department of Economic Development (DECD) to implement practical, reasonable, evidence-informed safety protocols and modifications that protect the health and safety of employees and customers.

DECD will work with the private sector to distribute COVID-19 Prevention Checklists ahead of staged openings to allow businesses to prepare.

The checklists, which will differ sector to sector, will undergo a rigorous review process including from government officials, health experts, and industry representatives.

Businesses that commit to complying with the requirements on the checklist will be provided a badge to post at their business, on their website, in their advertising, or on social media.

Their names will also be posted on the DECD website and they will be allowed to open.

