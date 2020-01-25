PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland-based payment processor plans to acquire two other payment companies in a deal worth about $1.7 billion.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report that Wex filed notices with federal regulators Friday of its intent to acquire eNett and Optal in a mostly cash deal.

Chair and CEO Melissa Smith said in statement that this will benefit Wex's position in the global travel marketplace.

Wex's board of directors already approved the transactions. The company awaits regulatory approval.

