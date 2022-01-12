Online portal now available to apply for heating assistance in Maine

Maine Housing introduced a portal earlier this week that would make it easier for Mainers to apply for heating assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The weather outside is beginning to get frightful, and the cost of heating oil is still higher than in years past. As of Tuesday, the number of people applying for heating assistance is up more than 17 percent compared to last year.

"We did get a little reprieve that prices came down a little bit, but they're still, you know, almost a dollar more than last year at this time," Scott Thistle from Maine Housing said.

That's why Maine Housing is trying to make it easier for Mainers who need to apply for heating assistance — with a new online portal. First, you need to find out if you're eligible, based on your income.

"It'll ask you to put in your zip code, and that will connect you to your local community action agency," Thistle added.

This is a statewide program, but Thistle said there are a few things people need to know.

If you already have an appointment scheduled, do not go online to use the portal because it will create a duplicate request and back up the system.

And if you're in an emergency situation, don't go online to apply. Call your local community action agency, and you will be moved up the list.