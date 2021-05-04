Mills to unveil economic recovery plan Tuesday

At GO Lab, a repurposed paper mill, the governor will outline goals including long-term economic growth and infrastructure revitalization

MADISON, Maine — Federal funding will continue to support Maine as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into another month. According to a release from the Governor's office, the American Rescue Plan Act invested approximately $4.5 billion in the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, Maine's Governor Janet Mills will announce her economic recovery plan and how the remaining federal funding will be used.

According to the release, the plan will utilize more than $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The governor will be joined by Economic, and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson, and Laurie Lachance and Josh Broder, co-chairpersons of the governor's Economic Recovery Committee, among others.

The event will be held at1 p.m. at GO Lab, a repurposed paper mill in Madison. The company expects to begin operations on the first-ever wood fiber insulation manufacturing line in North America in the coming months.