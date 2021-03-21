Elver fishermen hope pre-pandemic prices return

Elvers brought more than $2,000 per pound prior to the pandemic, but prices plummeted last year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s baby eel fishermen hope for a more stable season in 2021 as they seek one of the most valuable natural resources in New England.

The fishermen seek elvers so they can be sold as seedstock to Asian aquaculture companies.

They are then raised to maturity and sold as food like sushi.

Maine has the only significant fishery for the eels in the U.S. They sometimes fetch more than $2,000 per pound.