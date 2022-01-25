x
Economy

Maine unemployment falls to lowest mark since pandemic began

MAINE, USA — The unemployment rate in Maine has fallen to its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Maine Department of Labor said Tuesday that the unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in December.

The agency said that was the lowest rate since March 2020. The rate in November was 4.9%. The labor department said that nonfarm jobs increased by 1,800 in December. 

The department says that was the highest number of jobs since July and the second highest in 21 months. The unemployment rate for New England was 4.3% for December. It was 3.9% nationwide.

