MAINE, USA — Maine home sales surged at the end of 2019, which was a record-breaking year for real estate in the state.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report the Pine Tree State set records for sales volume and median sales price.

Home buyers finished strong at the end of the year, as December sales increased 23% compared with the same month the previous year.

Total sales for 2019 reached 18,140 homes, which was 1.5% increase from the previous year according to the Maine Association of Realtors. The median sales price increased 4.7% from the previous record of $215,000 to $225,000.

RELATED: 'Record-breaking home sales month' for Maine realters

RELATED: The City of Old Town says there are plans to redevelop the buildings destroyed after massive fire

RELATED: Maine home sales and values are up, report says