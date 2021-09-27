Maine Lobstermen's Association sues to stop 'draconian' federal restrictions designed to protect right whales

A suit filed Monday morning in federal court argues new fishing regulations imposed by the National Marine Fisheries Services are 'unnecessary and inappropriate'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Maine Lobstermen's Association on Monday sued the National Marine Fisheries Service seeking to halt new conservation measures designed to protect North American right whales.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, attorneys for the MLA objected to a 2021 biological opinion issued by the NMFS that required fixed-gear fisheries to reduce the incidence of serious injury and death to North Atlantic right whales by 98% over 10 years.

The changes are designed to reduce entanglements in fishing gear, which is one of two leading causes of serious injury or death in right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in August.

They come amid what NOAA describes as an Unusual Mortality Event, with an increased number of dead or seriously injured North Atlantic right whales documented since 2017.

In its complaint, the MLA argues the "misguided federal decision ... is directly at odds with both the best available science and ecological knowledge gained from the experience of fishermen."

Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) today filed a lawsuit against NMFS and the Sec. of Commerce in the U.S. District Court, challenging the federal government’s fundamentally flawed 10‐year whale protection plan https://t.co/BlRKTg36fR pic.twitter.com/6WvscaRwZt — MLA (@mainelobstermen) September 27, 2021

"NMFS's mandate ignores the reality that the Maine lobster fishery already has an extremely low incidence of interactions with right whales due, in part, to a suite of mitigation measures that have been implemented for many years," the suit claims. "Reducing its already low impact by another 98% is not possible without driving most of Maine's harvesters out of business permanently."

Gov. Janet Mills, Maine's Congressional delegation, and members of Maine's Legislature previously appealed to the federal government to amend the decision.

But the ocean conservation advocacy group Oceana said the rule should be immediately strengthened.

This story will be updated.