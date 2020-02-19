MAINE, USA — The Maine Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee has begun hold hearings on Gov. Janet Mills' proposal for $126 million in new spending.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report that the committee began hearing public testimony Tuesday on the supplemental budget proposal. That will be followed by detailed negotiations to reach a bipartisan deal.

Republicans say they want more state general fund revenue earmarked for state road and bridge work. Democrats say the governor's proposal is a starting point for improving services for disadvantaged residents.

The supplemental budget requires a two-thirds majority vote for money to be spent before the end of the fiscal year, June 30.

