MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday about $4.3 million in Indian Housing Block Grants to five Maine tribes.

The grants are aimed at carrying out a range of affordable housing activities in the tribes' communities.

“This funding provides an additional tool to help our Maine tribes further their affordable housing goals,” HUD New England Regional Administrator David Tille said.

The following Maine tribes are receiving the following amounts of money:

Aroostook Band of Micmacs: $887,722

Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians: $651,894

Passamaquoddy Tribe: $1,029,046

Penobscot Nation: $987,011

Pleasant Point: $820,471

The funding is part of more than $655 million in Indian Housing Block Grants being awarded nationally to Native American tribes in 38 states. Of that $655 million, more than $6 million is going to tribes in New England.

According to HUD, Indian Housing Block Grants primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families. The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the Tribe or their tribally designated housing identities.

