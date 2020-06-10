Harold Alfond Foundation invests $500 million in Maine economy, institutions

The institutions, which include the University of Maine System and The Jackson Laboratory, will receive commitments ranging between $5 million and $240 million each.

MAINE, USA — The Harold Alfond Foundation announced Tuesday more than $500 million dollars of new grant investments in Maine institutions to help grow the state’s workforce and economy and support quality health care.

These latest investments build on what the foundation calls its "long-standing commitment to provide opportunity for the people of Maine to thrive from birth through career."

“Our state faces unprecedented challenges,” Greg Powell, chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation, said. “In the face of these challenges, we still see a bright, prosperous future for the people of Maine. Today’s grants are to vital, high-performing Maine institutions who will help build that future.”

Receiving commitments ranging between $5 million and $240 million each, the Foundation describes the grant recipients as "innovators in education, skill-building, research and job creation." Supporting the goals of Maine’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the foundation said selected institutions will help enhance the skills of the state workforce, promote innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, and strengthen the state’s infrastructure.

Governor Janet Mills praised the investment.

“I am grateful to the Harold Alfond Foundation for their partnership in making our long term goal of welcoming all innovators home to Maine a reality," Mills said. "By bringing together higher education institutions, research institutions, community organizations and business leaders, this initiative will fuel new opportunities for Maine people and diversify and expand our economy at a critical moment in our state’s history.”

The grant recipients are the University of Maine System, The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, the University of New England, Thomas College, FocusMaine, Colby College, Waterville Creates!, and The Jackson Laboratory. Here's how the foundation says the money will be used in each instance:

The University of Maine System (UMS) : to support transformative change at Maine’s public universities by launching a cutting edge, multi-university ‘College of Engineering, Computing, and Information Science;’ creating new programs supporting student retention and success; further developing the Maine Graduate and Professional Center, integrating law, business, and public and health policy; and enhancing athletic facilities at UMaine, home to the state’s only Division I athletic program. In aggregate, the UMS grant represents a strategic, long-term effort to strengthen the capacity of Maine’s public universities to meet the state’s most pressing higher education, workforce and economic needs.

“The Harold Alfond Foundation strategically selected these programs, each of which expands access to higher education and builds a pipeline of talent in key areas well-poised for economic growth in Maine, such as biotech, engineering, healthcare and IT,” Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said. “Each of these institutions play a critical role in strengthening Maine’s future. The value of these investments and their impact on the success of Maine’s economy and people cannot be overstated.”