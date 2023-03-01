Governor's conference on tourism wraps up in Bangor, unveils new destination management plan

"Maine Office of Tourism research finds that tourists visiting Maine are staying longer and spending more money while they're here. We like that," Gov. Mills said.

BANGOR, Maine — The 2023 Maine Governor's Conference on Tourism wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Each year, the event marks the release of the Maine Office of Tourism's annual report on the prior year's tourism data.

The Maine Office of Tourism also unveiled its new 2023 destination management plan Tuesday afternoon. The plan will focus on managing the industry and the environment to support Maine's tourism.

The annual tourism report showed visitors spent more than $8.6 billion last year. That revenue is up by 10% compared to 2021. This rising trend also showed more jobs and earnings for the industry last year.

According to a press release, Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Dept. of Economic and Community Development, said “Maine’s tourism and hospitality industry are delivering an experience that has visitors returning year after year, contributing to the sustainability of our economy, supporting our small businesses, and introducing new people to the beauty and enviable lifestyle of our state."

Gov. Janet Mills also gave remarks at the event.

"Maine Office of Tourism research finds that tourists visiting Maine are staying longer and spending more money while they're here, we like that," Gov. Janet Mills said.

Those who have a stake in the industry hope to see even better numbers this year, but there are still some staffing challenges to work through, despite a relatively low unemployment rate.

"Our unemployment claims reflect pre-pandemic patterns, but a low unemployment rate also means a tight labor market. You can see it when you look around, help wanted signs all over the place. There are two available jobs for every person seeking a job in Maine right now, and that is true nationally, as well," Gov. Mills said.

Gov. Mills also mentioned a number of ways in which her administration continues to invest in areas that will in turn help support the tourism industry and its workforce.

"My administration has invested in things that Maine people have said they need to enter the workforce, to stay in the workforce. Things like childcare, housing, transportation, infrastructure," Gov. Mills said.

Gov. Mills assisted in presenting the four 2023 Maine Tourism Awards.

