Gov. Mills unveils $1.13 billion economic recovery plan

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced her economic recovery plan and how the remaining federal funding will be used

MADISON, Maine — On Tuesday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills unveiled an economic recovery plan, which her administration says would invest more than $1 billion in federal funds allocated to Maine under the American Rescue Plan.

The Mills administration said in a release the plan’s funding can be deployed through 2024.

During the press conference Tuesday afternoon where she unveiled the plan at GO Lab, a repurposed paper mill in Madison, the governor was joined by Economic, and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson, and Laurie Lachance and Josh Broder, co-chairpersons of the governor's Economic Recovery Committee, among others.

With the plan, the administration said Mills hopes to achieve three goals: “Immediate recovery from the pandemic; long-term economic growth for Maine; and infrastructure revitalization.”

Federal funding will continue to support Maine as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into another month. According to a release from the Governor's office, the American Rescue Plan Act invested approximately $4.5 billion in the state; of that total, $3.2 billion has been directed by Congress to be used for various recovery efforts “including significant support for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, enhanced unemployment benefits, stimulus payments to families, and funds for businesses, counties and municipalities, education, behavioral health, child care, and more.”

Mills’ plan will utilize $1.13 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, the administration said. The Mills administration said the governor’s plan “aims to complement, not duplicate, funding already specifically committed by Congress to other recovery efforts.”

“This Federal funding represents an unprecedented opportunity to address the longstanding challenges that have constrained our state’s ability to thrive over the years. By encouraging innovative small business growth, investing in our workforce, and building essential infrastructure, like housing, child care and broadband, we can accelerate our recovery from the pandemic and build a stronger, more prosperous Maine,” Mills said in a statement. “This plan will help us ensure that Maine is renowned as a place where you can get a good education, have a rewarding career that pays well, raise a happy and healthy family, and live comfortably in a community that you love.”

The plan will be presented to the Maine Legislature.

Watch the full press conference here: