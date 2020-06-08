Gov. Mills eyes deep cuts amid pandemic revenue loss

Maine is facing a projected revenue shortfall of more than $1 billion over the next three years.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Democratic Governor Janet Mills has directed most state department heads to come up with 10% cost cuts to address revenue lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The departments have until Aug. 19 to submit their proposals to the administration of Gov. Janet Mills, the Bangor Daily News reported. Maine is facing a projected revenue shortfall of more than $1 billion over the next three years.

Kirsten Figueroa, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, wrote in a letter to the state department heads that the cuts are prompted by the pandemic.

“Due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine state government will have to make significant fiscal changes for both the current year and the upcoming biennium,” the letter said.

Maine’s projected revenue is down more than $500 million of the 2021 fiscal year alone. Lack of sales and use taxes during the pandemic have contributed to the loss of money.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills extended the State of Civil Emergency for thirty days through September 3. The Governor’s Office says the decision to extend the emergency "is in line with nearly every other state in the nation," which, according to the National Governors Association, also has ongoing emergency declarations. New Hampshire renewed its state of emergency last Friday.

“Maine people have taken the tough but necessary steps to protect the health and safety of us all, and it is their actions that are allowing our economy to reopen in a gradual and safe manner,” Mills said in a statement. “But we cannot let our guard down. This deadly virus is still with us, and while I am proud of the progress Maine has made, we are not immune from the surges we have seen in other states. We must all stay vigilant and stay safe.”

A State of Civil Emergency proclamation allows states to continue to draw down critical Federal resources and to deploy all available resources to respond to COVID-19.