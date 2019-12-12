FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a $2 million grant to the Fort Fairfield Utilities District.

The grant aims to support the local business community by replacing the town's existing 60-year-old wastewater treatment facility.

The EDA grant will be matched with $4.4 million in state funds and $2.3 million in local investment.

“The economic and environmental health of communities depends on regularly updated and maintained wastewater systems,” Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said. “This important infrastructure investment in Fort Fairfield’s wastewater treatment plant will help to maintain these vital operations for homes and businesses while providing new opportunities for jobs and economic development.”

According to the Department of Commerce, the EDA's mission is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy.

