Demand is growing for green energy workforce in the region

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine state leaders have some ambitious goals when it comes to what can be done in the state to save the planet, but in order to meet those goals the green energy workforce is in need of more workers to fill the gap.

One New England-based company, ReVision Energy, doubled its number of employees over the past two years, according to company Vice President of Workforce Development Vaughan Woodruff.

"Even with our growth, we have not been able to grow at a pace the demand has grown in the region for these technologies," Woodruff said.

At the end of 2021, Maine had 14,500 clean energy workers across the state, according to a clean energy workforce analysis. By 2030, the state's goal is to create 30,000 jobs in clean energy.

Woodruff said in order to meet those needs, it starts with highlighting opportunities for immigrants, refugees, and younger generations to help transition them into renewable energy careers.

"We've been fortunate to be able to collaborate with the governor's energy office to do programming within the schools in order to try and help change some of the stereotypes surrounding technical trades and for folks to be able to envision more of what these careers look like," Woodruff said.

Ania Wright, the legislative and political specialist with Sierra Club's Maine chapter, said Maine is in a good position to meet its clean energy workforce goals, but recruiting young people will be key.

"Some of these trades jobs are really an aging workforce, and we're seeing a real need for an influx of young people, and not only young people but women and new Mainers, and folks that aren't traditionally in these jobs," Wright said.