Deadline approaching for Maine small businesses to apply for economic recovery grant program

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement Tuesday reminding Maine small businesses and non-profits to apply for the State’s $200 million Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program ahead of the application deadline.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, September 9.

“With the deadline quickly approaching, I encourage small businesses and non-profits across Maine to consider applying for the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program,” Mills said. “While we know these grants cannot wholly replace or repair the economic damage caused by this pandemic, we want to ensure that as many small businesses and non-profits as possible are able to access every dollar they can to support themselves as we move into the fall.”

The funding originates from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and will be awarded in the form of grants to directly alleviate the disruption of operations suffered by Maine’s small businesses and non-profits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Economic and Community Development said the money available for these grants cannot wholly replace or repair the economic damage this pandemic has caused, but that its narrow mission is to ensure that each dollar has at least a small, direct impact on supporting Maine businesses, Maine non-profit organizations, and Maine’s economy.