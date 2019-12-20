MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power (CMP) announced Friday that it signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Maine Aqua Ventus to purchase power from the deep water floating wind turbine project to the New England grid.

According to CMP, the 20-year agreement will ensure that the clean, renewable power produced by Maine's innovative wind energy product will be delivered.

The agreement goes into effect upon commencement of commercial operations.

“We have an urgent need for clean, renewable energy in Maine and across New England to diminish reliance on traditional fossil fuels and to meet ambitious clean energy goals,” CMP President and CEO Doug Herling said.

RELATED: CMP parent company fined $450,000 for admitted reliability violations

The Ocean Energy Act was enacted in 2010, to promote the development of Maine's offshore and tidal generation projects through long-term contracts with the state's utilities.

In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills signed a resolve that required the Maine Public Utilities Commission to approve a long-term contract for deep water offshore wind energy.

RELATED: Bordering states express support for offshore wind in Gulf of Maine

RELATED: Maine lawmaker reacts to CMP sending notices to shut off power to customers over bill disputes

RELATED: Central Maine Power ranks worst in U.S. for customer satisfaction, according to survey