MAINE, USA — American seafood exporters are optimistic that a new trade deal with China will allow them to claw back into one of the world's biggest markets for lobster, but help might not have arrived in time for the biggest day on the calendar.

The busiest season for lobster exports to China is around Chinese New Year, which takes place Saturday. Red is considered a lucky color in China, and lobsters of course turn bright red when cooked.

RELATED: Maine lobster industry will benefit from the China trade deal, Sen. Collins says

Lobsters have exploded in popularity as the middle class as grown in China. But President Donald Trump's trade hostilities with China cratered the U.S. export market, while Canada's surged.

RELATED: Oprah has first lobster roll during first visit to Maine

RELATED: Actually, Oprah, you have been to Maine before trying that lobster roll

RELATED: Lobstermen say 2019 catch came late, but good prices made a profitable year

RELATED: Despite 16% drop in 2019, lobster fisheries say the numbers still beat expectations