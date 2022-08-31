Bangor chosen for EPA Revitalization Program

The goal of the program is to enhance outdoor economies for smaller communities.

BANGOR, Maine — To preserve and enhance Bangor's downtown area and surrounding greenspaces, the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau will be working with a federal planning team to grow the city's outdoor economy.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program works with disadvantaged communities to increase business, foot traffic, and environmentally-friendly developments.

Jessica Dominquez, EPA Land Revitalization coordinator, says the program gives guidance to communities, not just money.

"It's a real economic opportunity, but a lot of small communities are ill-equipped to really know how to position themselves well to take advantage of that and to grow in a way that is smart, environmentally sensitive, and economically smart," Dominquez said.

According to the program's website, special consideration is given to communities located in the Northern Border region of Maine.

Program Manager Risteen Bahr of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau says she hopes to revitalize the riverfront, clean up surrounding trails and possibly create green spaces like parks or gardens.

"Not only to improve and increase tourism but to hopefully support the quality of life here, and to maintain and sustain the quality of life that we have here," Bahr said.

Only two other cities in all of New England are part of the EPA program this year.

The Bangor Visitors Bureau Steering Committee will have its first meeting with the EPA at the end of September.