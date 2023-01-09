Maine apple orchard farmers thrilled for a successful harvest

Heavy rains this summer helped farmers who grow apples and even pumpkins, but it hurt other farmers who grow plants that thrive in dry weather.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine received heavy rainfall this summer, which largely affected farmers who grow various crops.

The summer is growing season for farmers, and they look forward to the fall to see how successful their crops grow.

Owner of Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant said the fall is a crucial season for his business, as well as for other farmers.

"Being a farmer, a lot of our income is dependent upon what happens over the next eight weeks," Kenerson said. "So, I'd say well more than half of our annual income is over this fall period."

Farmers often have to base the way that they care for their crops during the summer on the weather.

Having a dry summer with little rainfall would hurt farmers like Kenerson, who grows apples and pumpkins at Treworgy Family Orchards.

If there was not enough rain during the growing season, farmers who grow plants that need a lot of moisture would need to irrigate their crops, giving the crops more water in hopes of a good harvest.

When there is too much rain, like Maine experienced this summer, farmers like Kenerson can do less work and look forward to a successful harvest with plenty of good apples and pumpkins to pick in the fall.

"This year was extra wet. So, we didn't have to irrigate," Kenerson said. "Normally at this time of year, our irrigation pond would be empty, and right now it's full."

Danielle Parsons at Conant Orchards in Etna said the off-season went smoothly for her orchard as well. She has over 800 apple trees.

"In the off season we're pruning and cleaning up the orchard, and just getting things ready for the next apple season," Parsons said. "Definitely a lack of rain would affect the apples or a lack of sunshine but thank goodness this year we didn't have that problem."

Not all crops need as much rain to grow well. In fact, farmers who grow crops like tomatoes, squash, corn, and other produce were at a disadvantage due to the constant showers because tomatoes and squash thrive in dry climates.

Conant Orchards partners with Paul Thomas, who owns Thomas Vegetable Farm.

Thomas grows mixed vegetables like squash, pumpkins, potatoes, and sweet corn on 200 acres of land. He said the heavy rains drowned some of his plants out at the beginning of the summer and washed away some of the fertilizer he initially put down.

Where the rain helped Kenerson and Parsons, it hurt Thomas.

Thomas said he added more fertilizer and put in extra work, and nature eventually took care of itself.

Thomas outsources to about 20 Hannaford stores in Maine and to a warehouse in South Portland. For him, having a successful harvest season is imperative to meet the demands of his large client base.

Although he still had a successful growing season, the rain pushed his harvest back, and his crops won't be ready until this coming week.

Kenerson said having faith as a farmer is keen.

"We say nothing takes more faith than being a farmer because you gotta trust that the weather is gonna take care of you and that the crops are going to be there," Kenerson said.

Kenerson's orchard is open and busy, and several customers flooded the orchard to begin picking apples and pumpkins.

His orchard is also known for consistently being nominated for having the best corn maze in the country. Kenerson said he won the contest last year, and he is nominated again this year.

Parsons' apples are also ready, and she said her pumpkins will be available next week. She also said the orchard is featuring a new pumpkin iced coffee.

