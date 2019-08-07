PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has brought in millions in revenue from out-of-state drivers lured by the inexpensive vehicle registration.

Maine's fee is $35. The Portland Press Herald reports the number of passenger vehicles registered in Maine but owned by out-of-state residents has more than doubled in five years.

For commercial trucks, revenue increased from $7.5 million in 2009 to $13.2 million last year.

Connecticut has an $80 fee and more than 1,400 Maine registrations. It won't issue registrations to anyone owing property taxes, leading some to skip the back taxes and register in Maine.

Oklahoma has more than 4,600 Maine registrations, mostly from rental car brands.

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says he periodically hears from other states about lost revenue and residents who are breaking laws, but says it's not Maine's responsibility.