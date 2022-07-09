Data breach could affect as many as 15,000 Mainers

LINCOLN, Neb. — A data breach may be a big problem for as many as 15,000 student loan borrowers in Maine.
The company Nelnet says an unknown party accessed accounts earlier this summer from June 1 until July 7.
Information like names, addresses, and social security numbers may be compromised.
A filing with the Maine Attorney General's office says Nelnet started telling customers about the breach two weeks ago.
Nelnet is offering immediate access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for 24 months at no cost to customers through Experian.