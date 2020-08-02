PORTLAND, Maine — The restoration of internet access was short lived for many Spectrum customers in Maine.

The internet and cable provider has been battling service outages since its system took a hit from a winter storm on the afternoon of Friday, February 7.

The company's Twitter feed indicated that a broken "fiber" had been fixed late Friday night.

But by Saturday afternoon, another tweet went out to customers telling them that Spectrum was aware of "service issues" in Maine, as well New Hampshire and upstate New York.

