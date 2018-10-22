SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Hannaford Supermarkets announced Monday the following recall issued on two items from its Taste of Inspiration brand line.

The pizzas were recalled because an ingredient may have bacterial contamination, Hannaford said.

► Taste of Inspirations South of the Border Pizza, 20.1 Oz., UPC # 2543999549, Best by date 3/27/2019

► Taste of Inspirations Asian Pizza, 18.25 Oz., UPC #72543999548, Best by date 3/27/2019

Hannaford says no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. The company says the manufacturer of its Taste of Inspiration brand has recalled these items because of potential risk.

Customers who have purchased these products are asked to return the item or proof of purchase to their Hannaford store for a full refund.

