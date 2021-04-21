Planning a vacation? You may want to book your rental car first

Summer is around the corner and if you're planning on taking a vacation, you may want to take a closer look at car rentals before you book.

MAINE, USA — Temperatures are rising and so is the interest in taking a summer vacation. If you're starting to make plans, you're not the only one.

A new study by The Points Guy and Healthline Media shows that half of the adults surveyed are planning to take at least one getaway this summer.

If you're planning on leaving soon you may run into a roadblock and it's not on the road. Consumers are seeing a lack of rental cars available in tourist-heavy destinations.

So before you book, let's take a closer look.

Rental car shortage and increased prices

Excited travelers trying to book a post-pandemic vacation are discovering rental cars are hard to come by and pricey.

According to reports when the pandemic hit, rental car companies were hit hard. To make up the difference they sold off their fleet.

Now that people are heading out again there aren't enough to go around.



New cars in short supply

According to the experts, it won't be easy for rental companies to increase their supply. New cars are also in short supply as car companies deal with a semiconductor chip shortage.

So now the big rental companies are trying to shuffle around their existing supply to get cars where travelers need them. Right now that means vehicles are being shuffled to warm-weather states.

Find an alternative

So what can you do?

At least one person who traveled to Hawaii posted on social media about renting a U-Haul truck when they couldn't find a rental car, but travel experts don't recommend that alternative.

Before you book or if you are on a short trip. try to include more days in your search which can reveal more options.

Be thrifty and look beyond traditional rental car companies. Turo is a form of car sharing that lets owners rent out their vehicles kind of like Airbnb for cars.