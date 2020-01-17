HOUSTON — Soft drink sales might be down but the energy drink business is booming.

This week, Coke Energy was released in the United States. It comes in 12 ounce cans and packs a big punch. Each can has 114 mg of caffeine, that’s more than three times the amount of a regular Coke.

The new energy drink comes in four flavors, too. There’s regular, cherry and the zero-sugar version of both.

What’s not in a can of Coke Energy is the tangy flavor you get in a lot of energy drinks on the market. We learned that after handing out cans to college students at the University of Houston.

This week, Coke Energy was released in the United States. It comes in 12 ounce cans and packs a big punch. Each can has 114 mg of caffeine, that’s more than three times the amount of a regular Coke.

KHOU

Cynthia Vu was pleasantly surprised by the flavor. “It’s good,” she said. “It tastes like Cherry Coke”

Leslie Cruz is a fan too. “I like the flavor,” she said. “It goes down very smoothly.”

If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.

To check out some of the other products we’ve tested, visit www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!

KHOU Worth It? I'm Tiffany, a news reporter at KHOU in Houston. My station pays me to test products!

MORE WORTH IT?

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter