L.L. Bean to open new store in Peabody, Mass.

The Northshore Mall will welcome customers for its grand opening on Oct. 6.

"Bean boots" will soon be hitting the shelves in Peabody, Massachusetts.

L.L. Bean announced Tuesday it will host the grand opening of its new storefront at the Northshore Mall on Friday, Oct. 6.

The retail giant currently has 47 stores outside the state of Maine, including 10 outlet stores throughout the Northeast. For decades, the company’s flagship store in Freeport has created a loyal following by selling its iconic bean boots, canvas tote bags, and hunting gear. The Maine-centric company has become a global brand, with 25 stores in Japan, and mailing store catalogs to 150 different countries, according to their website.

The new store in Peabody will open at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 and will sell men's and women’s apparel, footwear, camping gear, furniture, and more.

Changes in Freeport

In January, L.L. Bean started work on a multi-year, $50 million campus upgrade of its flagship store in Freeport. Changes include additional parking, more handicap accessibility, revised retail space, and more expansive outdoor areas for summer concerts and winter sports.

“This reimagining is really for the customers and stakeholders who have invested in us,” Greg Elder, the chief retail officer at L.L. Bean, said in a press release. “We are rewarding their affinity with a multi-million-dollar reinvestment that celebrates our legacy while creating an even better experience at our beloved Flagship. A project of this magnitude will of course create some disruptions, but they will pale in comparison to the vision we are bringing to life. You think you love it now, just wait until you see what’s coming!”

In addition to new locations and store upgrades, the Bean Boot company revamped its employee headquarters over the summer in Freeport. The improved 390,000-square-foot structure includes energy-efficient elements, a fitness center, on-site medical care, tree houses for employees, and a hiking trail surrounding the building.