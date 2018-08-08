(NEWS CENTER Maine) — During this week of intense heat and humidity, many people in Maine have had their air conditioners going nonstop.

But depending on the wattage, air conditioners can use a considerable amount of energy, which means higher electric bills.

According to the Department of Energy, three-quarters of homes in the US have air conditioners. They make up about 6 percent of all electricity in the US at an annual cost of about $29 billion to homeowners.

Air conditioners actually employ the same operating principals as your home refrigerators.

Refrigerators use energy to transfer heat from the cool interior of the fridge to warm surroundings of your home. An air conditioner uses energy to transfer heat from the interior of your home to the warm outside environment. But depending on how many air conditioning units you have, the wattage and how long you have them running depends on whether you'll be shocked by your electric bill.

Emera Maine and Central Maine Power both have energy calculators on their websites.

If you plug in one 8,000 BTU air conditioning unit that's 900 watts and runs 12 hours a day, you will, on average, pay a little more than $21 a month or 71 cents a day. Two AC units, you're up to a little more than $42 a month or $1.42 a day.

Also, keep in mind when the temperatures go up, your air conditioner gets a workout and the efficiency of your air conditioner can drop dramatically.

To help it to run more efficiently and add savings to your energy bill it's recommended to…

► Keep your air conditioner out of direct sunlight.

► Install them near shady trees or on the north side of the house whenever possible.

► Not forget regular maintenance; clean filters regularly.

► Not leave your air conditioner on in "energy saver" mode all day.

Experts recommend turning the air conditioning off before you leave in the morning. And turn it back on when you get home. They say it'll take a lot less energy to cool down the room in one instance rather than trying to maintain the same temperature all day.

If you don't have air conditioning or don't like it, there are other ways to stay cool, according to Efficiency Maine Program Manager Andy Meyer:

► Keep windows and blinds closed during the day.

► Open them at night and early in the morning to allow cooler air in.

► Fans are also your friend - ceiling and floor fans work best when pointed directly at you. Fans are wind chill. They cool you, not the room, which means when you leave the room, make sure to shut off your fan or you'll actually be heating up the room.

► Insulate your attic. The heat your attic can get to is oven-like, so insulating your attic will help prevent that heat from coming into your home. It will keep you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, which is only a few months away.

