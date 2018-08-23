AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Association of Realtors says the price of single-family homes and the volume of sales rose in the month of July.

The association says the number of homes changing hands rose nearly 10 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago, and the median sales price climbed more than 9 percent to $225,000.

Maine Association of Realtors president Kim Gleason says there are 12 percent fewer homes for sale than there were a year ago. That is causing prices to rise in many parts of the state.

Sales fell a little more than 1 percent in the past year nationwide. The national median sales price rose a little less than 5 percent to $272,300 in July.

