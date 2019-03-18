Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Today one gadget can forever lower your dental costs, help eliminate cavities and staining, and save you money in the long run! If there is one tech gadget with a price drop I can proudly profile today, this is it!
At almost 34 years of age, I don't have one cavity. I have virtually no staining and as a chronic bubble tea drinker and someone with very little time for oral upkeep, I've found there is one gadget you need on your radar.
Yesterday I showcased the best teeth whitening system money can buy. Today, one product used in tandem with that or on its own can prevent cavities, oral cancer and also diminish staining.
Dental picks and water flossers have been around for a while but they are usually very expensive and have terrible batteries. That same high-pressured water hose that a dentist uses to keep your teeth clean is now part of the technology comprising one top-rated gadget.
The best part is using one of these means you never have to use dental floss again. Click the play button to see the new Popsonic Water flosser in action.
Features of the PopSonic Rechargeable Water Flosser:
- Whitens teeth after just one week of use
- I absolutely LOVE this new edition (I did not love the prior model)
- Comes with three flossing heads
- Removes 99 percent of all plaque
- Highly recommended by doctors and dentists
- Can be used in addition to a traditional or electric toothbrush
- Reaches hard-to-access areas of your mouth
- You can feel noticeable results after just one use
- Recommended for braces and dentures
- Waterproof
- deal for those who drink coffee, tea or wine
- Rechargeable and portable
- One battery charge lasted almost three weeks in our tests
BUY IT NOW: $35 off new rechargeable water flosser bundles with free shipping
Was: $79.99
Now: $44.99
***Choice of colors now available
Who is Matt Granite?
