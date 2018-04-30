For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.
This could easily be the single best jewelry deal I’ve ever seen from one of the top brands on the market. If you’ve ever shopped for jewelry or pearls, you’re likely familiar with Pacific Pearls.
In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, and as we count down to Mother’s Day 2018, I want to flag a deal that actually had my jaw on the floor.
Good jewelry and in particular pearls are rarely on sale to the extent I’m about to show you. Today you can essentially walk away with $300 in incredible pearls for less than $60!
Pearls not only make a great gift for mom but any woman knows a beautiful necklace and bracelet can be worn casually at work, for a nice night out or dressed up for a black tie event, anniversary or wedding. If your calendar has spring or summer events ranging from graduations to garden parties, while today’s deal is branded for Mother’s Day, it’s easily your best jewelry deal of the year and great for anyone.
An ingenious design and magnetic clasp for this gift set allows the pearls to be worn as a long pearl stand and bracelet or a necklace and two bracelets. Click the play button to see how the clasp and pearls look in person!
- Retail and valued certification at $800
- Includes Pacific Pearls set which converts into a necklace and bracelet
- Can also be worn as two necklaces and two bracelets depending on strand length
- Radiant and perfectly-selected pearls comprise both timeless pieces
- From the top-rated Soufle beach collection by Pacific Pearls
- Bracelet and necklace can work for a casual night out or black tie gala
- Lowest-recoded price for reputable pearls from top worldwide jewelers
- Ultimate Mother’s Day, graduation, wedding or anniversary present
- Top quality and craftsmanship, gift set tested no. 1 with mom focus groups
- Scroll down for more details
92% Off Pacific Pearl Necklace and Bracelet Set + Free Shipping
- Was: $800
- Sale Price: $296.99
- Deal Price: $59.99
MORE FROM DEALBOSS
- Movado, Citizen and more: Top watch brands under $100 for Mother's Day
- The top 10 Amazon deals for mom
- This spa and beauty deal is trending for Mother's Day
More details on the Pacific Pearl necklace and bracelet set:
- Pearl Color: White with Subtle Pink Overtones
- Pearl Size: 10-12mm
- Grade: Premium Quality AA+
- Luster: Very High
- Nacre: Very Thick
- Surface: Good
- Pearl Shape: Soufflé
- Matching: Very Good
- Number of Pearls in Necklace: 35-40 Pearls
- Number of Pearls in Bracelet: 14-16 Pearls
- Species: Freshwater
- Design: Classic, Queenly, Timeless, Elegant
- Occasion: Evening, Business, Formal, Bridal
- Clasps: 14K White Gold Filled Magnetic Clasps Encrusted with Lab-Created Diamonds
- Stringing: Double Strand, Double Knotted Fine Silk
- Necklace Length: 18 Inches Extendable to 25.5 Inches
- Bracelet Length: 7.5 Inches
Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.