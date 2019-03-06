Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Just in time for Father's Day, a wallet that's guaranteed to protect your identity is on sale. Every day I figuratively watch out for your wallet, today my approach is much more literal!

This Handsome Carbon Fiber Wallet is in a league of its own but it's also one of the most imitated wallets being sold on Amazon right now. If you were to search for a carbon fiber wallet, you'll likely find more than 100 wallets that look identical. Most do not offer RFID protection despite the claims and virtually none of them are durable or made of the highest grade Toray carbon fiber.

Thieves are now extremely advanced when it comes to stealing your credit card number, and ultimately your digital ID. All it takes is a scanner in someone's shopping bag to grab your credit card number from your wallet or purse. The same type of scanners that allow you to tap your credit card for payment can easily be purchased by anyone and used to scan credit card numbers from up to 30 feet away!

Thankfully, the carbon fiber wallet that I now carry with me everywhere blocks ID-stealing culprits. The Handsome wallet also takes care of my cards and cash, with a minimalist design that removes unnecessary bulk from my pockets.

Features of the Handsome Carbon Fiber RFID Blocking Minimalist Wallet:

Holds up to 20 credit, debit, membership or business cards

Made with original Japanese Toray carbon fiber – highest quality of carbon fiber available

RFID protected

Minimalist design

High luster carbon fiber

30 times more durable than the knock-offs

Extremely lightweight

National best-seller and top Father's Day gift idea

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

***Buy from this link and please watch out for knock-offs that are not RFID protected and are made from sub-par materials.

Who is Matt Granite?