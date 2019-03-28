Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
I never expected the deal I'm featuring today to be something I required for my health this week. If you watched me live on TV Monday or Tuesday of this week, you likely heard my cold, breathing issues and an extremely hoarse voice. Things were so bad I had to take a full-day break from radio and TV on Wednesday. My goodness did today’s deal help restore my voice and help me sleep.
Humidifiers are great for climate control and if you have a cold but in terms of sleep and breathing assistance, I’m a huge fan of diffusers. Diffusers add oxygen molecules to the air using an ultrasonic cool mist. Similar to a humidifier, diffusers can help you breathe better, fall asleep faster and can mask all sorts of distractions at home or work. The diffuser I was testing got me back on my feet in a big way!
Unlike traditional humidifiers, ultrasonic diffusers like the one I'm featuring today have the added benefit of providing aromatherapy, which can help those with chronic stress or respiratory issues. They can also create ambiance and eliminate cooking odors.
Why would you buy this diffuser on sale for $39.99 when you could easily find one elsewhere that looks just like this for $20? Almost every cheap diffuser I've tested has a pump that breaks within the year. Many of the resins are also made of hazardous materials and I would never feel comfortable putting them in my baby's nursery.
The diffuser I'm showcasing today has appeared repeatedly on the show I host for Amazon over the course of the past two years and its pump is perfect! It also has a built-in night light.
Click the play button to watch a diffuser in action.
Features of the Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser:
- Ideal for the changing seasons and chapped skin
- Helps diminish snoring and breathing issues
- Paired with aromatherapy, diffusers help with depression and anxiety
- Reduces headaches while increasing energy levels
- Ideal for those with sleeping disorders
- Silent operation and relaxing cool mist
- Features 7 changing LED night lights
- Safety auto-shut off and made of the highest caliber resin
- Works as a humidifier and is beneficial for those with dry coughs
- Large water capacity can last up to 12 hours
BUY IT NOW: $20 off the top Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with free shipping
Was: $59.99
Now: $39.99
***You can also buy a pack of essential oils as part of big discount bundle
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.