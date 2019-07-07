Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $190 off new Lenovo IdeaPad 330 with free delivery

As we approach Amazon Prime Day 2019, let me introduce you to the best laptop deal of 2019. There is not one other high-end laptop with this much RAM for this price.

In the weeks before Amazon Prime Day, select distributors around the country lower prices to calculate customer demand. This helps manufacturers and distributors predict the stock they need for Amazon's huge shopping event.

Some of the early Prime Day deals are offered through Amazon.com; others are posted on distributor or manufacturer websites. That is the case with this incredible laptop deal today.

I test many laptops, netbooks and tablets throughout the year. Lenovo is one of my favorite brands — and no, they’re not paying me to talk about them — now that it’s been years since they rebranded from IBM. With high-end features including Dolby Audio, a very generous 128GB solid state drive and a truly surprising 8GB of RAM, this 15.6-inch IdeaPad is worth a look for students, small business owners and anyone on the go.

Chances are if you’re reading this article, you’re in the market for a laptop or an upgrade. Maybe with back to school looming, this laptop is even more attractive.

For far less than the price of an iPad Pro, you get a 15.6-inch HD screen and a full keyboard plus Cortana, Window’s answer to Siri and Amazon Alexa. It is unheard of to see a new laptop with this much RAM from a major brand like Lenovo at under $540, let alone $340.

If you’ve cut the cord or often find yourself without a proper screen to stream video, the 15.6-inch display on this Lenovo provides a superb viewing experience. I put the Lenovo through a series of tests against the almost $3,000 MacBook Pro I use in the studio which sports a 13.3-inch screen. While the Apple Retina display was more vivid, the extra display visibility on the Lenovo actually made this the preferred screen. Obviously comparing this Lenovo to a 15.6-inch MacBook Pro would put the Mac on top by a long shot, but the cost of this laptop is about equal the tax you'll pay on a Mac.

Graphics professionals, video editors, photo fanatics and gamers should skip today’s laptop deal and you likely don’t need me to provide that advice. For every day computing, power point presentations, web browsing and a superb streaming experience, or if you need a secondary or spare laptop, I would get to this deal before it sells out.

Click the play button to see this early Prime Day deal up close.

I do not expect the stock on this deal to last long on Prime Day so you have a significant advantage today.

Features of the Lenovo 8GB RAM IdeaPad:

15.6-inch HD display.

Platinum computer (looks similar to a MacBook Pro).

128 GB solid state drive.

8GB of RAM.

HDMI port, two USB ports and Ethernet Port.

Fast WiFi and Windows 10 with Cortana.

Dolby Audio speakers.

Ideal for streaming movies and TV shows.

Perfect for everyday computing.

Slim and lightweight.

Optical DVD drive built-in.

Will be sold on Amazon.com for Prime Day at the same price.

BUY IT NOW: $180 off new Lenovo IdeaPad 330 with free delivery

Was: $539.99

Now: $349.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?