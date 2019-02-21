Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

How did you sleep last night? If you think you need a new mattress, don't go out and spend $800 or more before you check out the deal I found today. If you have a mattress that you love, this deal can extend its life while giving you better back support.



The best mattress topper of 2019 is jam-packed with cooling technology guaranteed to help you sleep better, and it's at its lowest-recorded price today.



Did you know your body needs to drop one full degree to enter a deeper REM sleep? A cooling mattress topper can benefit your entire night and well-being. I've been using this mattress topper since January 2018, and I am getting much better rest for the limited hours I find myself in bed. I'm also falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer.

In the depths of winter, I feel enveloped in plush comfort. In the spring and summer, this mattress topper breathes beautifully.

Click the play button to see the mattress topper in use at my house!

Features of the Pur Zen Ultra Soft Bamboo Mattress Topper:

Top-rated bamboo mattress topper provides additional support and comfort

Special cooling bamboo keeps you more comfortable all night

Ideal for those looking for more sleep support

Make any mattress more plush in seconds

Protects current mattresses and extends the life of your bedding

Breathable 100 percent organic and natural bamboo keeps bed cooler during summer months

Tested tops with mothers across the country

Easy-to-clean with full warranty and highest customer reviews

Machine washable

Lowest-recorded price

Was: $179.99

Now: $79.99

**Additional sizes available for $10 more

