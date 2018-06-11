Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $20 off Innogear Ultrasonic Cool Mist Diffuser + Free Shipping
If you're feeling stressed about the election or just looking for a way to sleep better tonight, my favorite deal on Amazon can help you for under $25.
I work and regularly sleep during the day in two of the world's busiest cities: New York and Toronto. The sounds of constant construction, blaring horns, and yelling, along with the sounds of an infant, can make it difficult to rest.
My favorite solutions are diffusers and humidifiers, and one of my favorite deals today offers the benefits of both.
Diffusers add oxygen molecules to the air using an ultrasonic cool mist. Similar to a humidifier, diffusers can help you breathe better, fall asleep faster and can mask all sorts of distractions at home or work.
They also have the added benefit of providing aromatherapy, which can help those with chronic stress or respiratory issues.
Click the play button to watch a diffuser in action.
Features of the Innogear Ultrasonic Cool Mist Diffuser:
- Ideal for the winter and those with dry or chapped skin
- Helps diminish snoring and breathing issues
- Paired with aromatherapy, diffusers help with depression and anxiety
- Reduces headaches while increasing energy levels
- Ideal for those with sleeping disorders
- Silent operation and relaxing cool mist
- Works as a humidifier and is beneficial for those with dry coughs
