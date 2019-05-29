Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It was gross and disgusting. That was what I thought about my own skin before I had the wake up call of a lifetime from celebrity esthetician and make-up artist Lou Factora in New York City last year.

In addition to the programming I proudly partake in for this station, I host a network show out of Manhattan where I'm watched by millions of people every week. I'm shot in HD and I'm under a microscope like never before. My skin was a disaster. Whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. Our beauty expert Lou was sending me home with facial masks and blackhead removers every night.

I quickly discovered why one gadget that's used by the experts (and that's ready to replace that scary metal facial tool) is the best way to:

Clean pores

Reduce wrinkles and fine lines

Remove blackheads

Erase acne

Ideal for both men and women, the Pur-Pore vacuum and blackhead remover is FDA-certified and recommended by dermatologists.

Spa microderm abrasion treatments can be $150 to $250. Medical spa treatments with a dermatologist can be $450 or more. This tool used by dermatologists and spas across the country brings you similar benefits.

In just a few minutes per week, this gadget will combat acne, black heads, sun spots, wrinkles, fine lines, enlarged pores and more. Results are visible after just one use.

Click the play button to see the Pur-Pore in action!

Features of the Pur Pore Skin Vacuum and Blackhead Remover:

Dermatologist-designed system

Cleanses your pores in seconds

Erases acne

Removes blackheads without any pain or prodding

Renews skin texture

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Ultra-compact design

Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Cleans deep-seated dirt and diminishes appearance of large pores

FDA-certified

Four different suction modes

Lowest-recorded price today

Encourages blood circulation and removes dead skin cells

Used in spas across the country

BUY IT NOW: $20 off Pur Pore skin vacuum and blackhead remover with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

